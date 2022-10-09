Scots cancer charity commits £5.3m for global projects searching for a cure

A Scottish-based cancer charity has committed £5.3 million to fund global cancer research projects in 2022 – half a million more than in 2021.

The Worldwide Cancer Research charity’s scientific advisory committee held their Big Ideas Gathering on Thursday which brought some of the brightest minds in cancer research together to review new proposals from scientists across the world.

Around 400 applications were received, with 51 chosen for discussion by the expert panel.

Committee chairwoman Olivia Rossanese highlighted the importance of continued funding as the charity ramps up efforts to find cancer cures.

It will be offered to 25 research projects in 12 different countries, including Australia, Israel and the US, and seven in the UK.

The work will cover 13 different types of cancer, including breast, head and neck and neuroblastoma.

Dr Rossanese said: “I am honoured to be celebrating this Bold Ideas Gathering with Worldwide Cancer Research, and to be chair of the charity’s scientific advisory committee.

“The 25 exciting discovery projects we’ve committed to fund this year are of the highest calibre, demonstrating innovation and creativity that will start new cures for cancer.

“It can’t be stressed enough how important the funding provided by the charity is to the future of cancer research.

“With cancer predicted to be the leading cause of death by 2030, it is crucial we start new cures and discoveries around the world and try to understand the disease better, and one day help bring an end to cancer.”

An estimated 1,000 people in the UK, including more than 80 in Scotland, are diagnosed with cancer each day, the charity said.

Forbes Gunn, a supporter and fundraiser for the charity from West Linton in the Scottish Borders, lost his father to the disease in mid-2021 and in September began a 792km cycling challenge in France.

He said: “I’m over the moon to hear that Worldwide Cancer Research is investing even more money into starting new cancer cures this year.”

“The research it funds is brave, entrepreneurial, and seeks to find the answers to the biggest questions around cancer,” he said.

Charity chief executive Helen Rippon said: “Given the uncertain times and cost-of-living crisis we are currently living in, we are incredibly grateful to our Curestarters – supporters, fundraisers and donors – for their continuous support to our cause.

“It is because of this dedication and support that we are thrilled to be able to commit an additional £0.5m.

“With the average cancer research project taking around 20 years to be realised, we’re resolute in our aim of making discoveries that will boost the research pipeline and provide hope for the millions affect by cancer – both now and in the future.”