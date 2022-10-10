Search

10 Oct 2022

Owners of fishing boat which sank off coast of Shetland thank rescuers

10 Oct 2022 11:54 AM

The owners and skipper of a fishing boat which sank off the coast of the Shetland Islands last week have thanked all of those involved in their rescue.

Eight members of the Guiding Star crew were rescued on Thursday October 6 after their boat was involved in a collision with her sister vessel, Guiding Light, on Thursday, October 6, about 45 nautical miles (52 miles) off south-east Shetland.

A mayday was declared at about 12pm on Thursday and HM Coastguard attended shortly afterwards.

The crew took to a life raft, with five taken safely on board the Guiding Light while three others were rescued by the Shetland Coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman for owners, Livingstone LLP, said: “Both ourselves and the skipper of the vessel would like to pay tribute to all of those who participated in the safe rescue of the crew.

“Our thanks go to HM Coastguard for co-ordinating the rescue, the Sumburgh Coastguard helicopter crew, the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, the Scottish Ambulance Service in Shetland, those vessels that were near the scene of the incident that stood by, and the Fishermen’s Mission in Shetland, Inverness, Peterhead and Aberdeen for ongoing support.”

Max Rimington, joint rescue co-ordination centre (JRCC) commander with HM Coastguard, said: “The crew did the right thing by having an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) on board which helped guide the response.

“We are so thankful everyone is accounted for and grateful to the crew, and the nearby vessels which responded, for helping us achieve a good outcome.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), MCA (Maritime and Coastguard Agency) Counter Pollution and Salvage branch, the Receiver of Wreck and the Northern Lighthouse Board have been informed.

