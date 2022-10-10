Search

10 Oct 2022

Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Campaigners have urged the Scottish Government to launch an independent inquiry into the “mishandling” of child safeguarding allegations by public bodies.

Submitted by whistleblowers and their supporters, their petition called on the Scottish Parliament to urge Nicola Sturgeon’s Government to launch the investigation into what they claim is the mishandling of child protection and abuse allegations by public bodies including councils and the General Teaching Council Scotland (GTCS).

Submitted to the Scottish Parliament by signatories: Neil McLennan, Christine Scott, Alison Dickie, and Bill Cook; they said that “more courageous conversations are required about child safeguarding matters in Scotland”.

“We need a national conversation, greater national scrutiny and safer safeguarding systems,” their joint statement said.

“Being certain of the whole truth, and holding any perpetrators accountable, is the best way to protect our children in the future.

“And it’s the very least we owe to survivors out there – those who have fought so hard to be heard and those yet to be heard.”

The signatories have also called for what they described as “gaps” in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry to be addressed.

They said while the inquiry would seek justice for survivors in residential care, the petition called for an inquiry into the mishandling of allegations in mainstream schools, specialised schools, and children’s regulated activities.

The petition, which is open for the public to sign, also demanded for an Independent National Whistleblowing Officer for Education and Children’s Services in Scotland to handle inquiries in the future.

A spokesman for the GTCS said its role was the teaching profession’s registration and regulation body.

“Teacher employers, i.e local authorities, independent schools and colleges, have processes and procedures to manage child protection concerns effectively. It is important that this happens locally, as close to an issue as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Employers can take immediate protective action that GTC Scotland cannot. For instance, they can immediately remove an individual from a context.”

The spokesman said that employers cannot “manage wider, future risk by ensuring that a teacher is removed from the teaching profession as a whole” where necessary where the GTCS could.

