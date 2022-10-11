Search

11 Oct 2022

Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance worse than previous week

Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance has declined from the previous week, while the number of 12-hour waits has risen by almost 500.

Public Health Scotland’s most recent data showed performance against the four-hour standard was at 64.2% for the week ending October 2.

For the week ending September 25, performance stood at 66.3%.

The Scottish Government has set the target of 95% of patients at A&E being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The weekly figures hit a record low earlier in September, when performance hit 63.5%.

In the most recent data, the numbers facing waits of 12 hours or more rose to 1,510, compared to 1,039 the previous week.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “A&E departments are working under significant pressure and, in common with healthcare systems in the UK and globally, the pandemic continues to affect services.

“Recovery from the pandemic will not happen overnight and we are working with boards on measures to reduce pressure as we enter what will be a challenging winter period.

“We are recruiting 1,000 new NHS staff, including 750 frontline nurses from overseas.

“Our £50 million Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits by offering alternatives to hospital, such as Hospital at Home; directing people to more appropriate urgent care settings and scheduling urgent appointments to avoid long waits.

“The roll-out of our Outpatient Antimicrobial Therapy service also allows patients to be treated at home or in the community and has already saved 45,000 bed days.

“This week’s A&E statistics are a partial capture as NHS Shetland’s figures were not able to be included.”

