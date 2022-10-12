Councils and trade unions unite to oppose National Care Service plans

Trade unions and councils are calling on the Scottish Government to rethink plans for a National Care Service which they claim would remove up to 75,000 members of staff from local authorities.

Unions Unison and Unite have joined with Cosla, the organisation which represents local authorities in Scotland, to voice concerns over the proposed National Care Service (NCS), warning it would have a serious impact on the future of local democracy and the viability of local government.

The service is being created following an independent review of adult social care services in 2021, which recommended reforming social care in Scotland and strengthening national accountability for social care support.

The National Care Service (Scotland) Bill is being considered at Holyrood, with the legislation setting out to consolidate social care services under a national body divided into regional boards similar to the NHS.

Unions and Cosla say the proposals have left council staff, not just those in social work and social care, uncertain over their future employer, their terms and conditions and their pay, and they are calling for the plans to be redrawn.

Councillor Paul Kelly, Cosla’s health and social care spokesman, said: “Instead of investing to improve care services now, the Scottish Government are choosing to prioritise unnecessary expensive structural reform which will disrupt services, staff and our communities who rely on support.

“Local government staff across social care, social work and community health have gone above and beyond to support local people over the past few years and are now faced with the added uncertainty that comes with these Scottish Government proposals.

“Cosla will continue to work with our trade union partners to support our staff across local authorities and stand committed to making improvements to services now.”

Tracey Dalling, Unison Scotland regional secretary, said the National Care Service plans leave tens of thousands of staff, not just in local government but across many public services, uncertain about the future of their jobs and their pensions.

She added: “What is certain, though, is that if the Scottish Government passes its legislation councils will be hugely reduced, both as democratic institutions and as employers.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, said the union has been severely worried about the emerging framework surrounding the NCS.

She said: “The Scottish Government’s proposals represent the biggest powergrab in the era of devolution.

“Ministers will be able to unilaterally decide what services are to be delivered nationally or locally, which is the direct opposite of local democratic accountability.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.