Number of people in hospital with Covid up 12.6% in a week

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 increased by 12.6% last week, according to the latest figures.

In the week ending October 9, there were on average 838 patients in hospital with Covid-19, up from 744 the previous week, Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows.

There were 17 new admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday, one down on the previous week when there were 18.

The PHS report said: “Following a fall in cases since mid-July, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been increasing in recent weeks.”

In the week ending October 9, there were 229 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital according to provisional figures, with no data available for three NHS boards.

Out now – our latest #COVID19 weekly statistical report for Scotland: ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rrcdj pic.twitter.com/qgtqZTkR21 — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) October 12, 2022

The Scottish Government said more than 1.3 million vaccines have been delivered to protect against the latest strains of flu and Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccine is being given at the same time as the flu jab where possible, and so far 94% of those invited have had both at the same appointment.

More than two million people in Scotland will be offered both vaccines over the next three months.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This impressive uptake is testament to the frontline staff who got us through the pandemic and continue to protect our population and NHS from the threats that winter brings.

“Scotland remains steadfast in the effort to protect everyone – continuing the huge success of the vaccination programme since it was first rolled out in December 2020.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and I call on everyone to take up the offer of a booster as soon as their invitation arrives to protect themselves, their families and the NHS.”