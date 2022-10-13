Man, 64, killed in three-vehicle crash on A9

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

A silver Ford C-Max travelling south on the single carriageway near Kingussie was involved in a collision with two vehicles travelling north – a white Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer carrying a small tractor and a blue/black Renault Captur.

The crash happened at about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the Ford, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old male driver of the van and his 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics.

The female driver of the Renault, 61, and her 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.

The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and it reopened at about 4am on Thursday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Highlands and islands road policing Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“As we continue our inquiries into the circumstances I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2835 of October 12.