13 Oct 2022

Avian flu confirmed on island

Restrictions have been put in place after avian flu was discovered on an island in the Outer Hebrides.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was found at premises in the Breaclete area on Great Bernera, the Scottish Government said.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around the premises.

In these areas measures in place include restrictions on the movement of poultry, other captive birds and mammals, and on the removal of litter, poultry manure and slurry.

A Western Isles Council spokesman said: “Our animal health staff will be putting up road signage highlighting the zones, however we advise anyone who has livestock within the general area of Bernera, Uig, Carloway, Tostachaolais, Breasclete, Callanish and Garynahine to read the detail of the declaration and check if they are in the 3km protection zone or 10km surveillance zone and follow the measures mentioned.

“The Animal Plant and Health Agency are the lead agency in dealing with this declaration and over the next week will be visiting all premises within the 3km protection zone, assisted by Comhairle and Scottish Government Rural Payments and Inspections Directorate staff.

“These visits will initially check which households have poultry and other captive birds.”

