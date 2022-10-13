No progress at NHS pay talks amid strike threat, says union

Pay talks between the Scottish Government and unions representing NHS staff “did not make any progress”, it has been claimed.

Unions met with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister John Swinney on Wednesday, amid the threat of strikes over the winter period.

Mr Yousaf on Wednesday told the PA news agency he was putting a “significantly improved offer” to NHS staff later that day in a bid to avert walkouts.

But Wilma Brown, chairwoman of Unison’s health committee, said she has written to members urging them to back strike action, adding: “We are disappointed that talks did not make any progress yesterday and that we are still so far apart.

“We are stressing to Unison members to make sure they return their strike ballot as soon as possible.

Vacancies in the NHS have leapt 24% since last year. When there are not enough nurses, patient care is at risk. If you’re eligible to vote, post your ballot paper back today. – a vote for fair pay is a vote for safety. #FairPayForNursing https://t.co/dHLiq8QbAA pic.twitter.com/RtQbj5p5qw — RCN Scotland (@RCNScot) October 13, 2022

“We need to send a strong message to the Scottish Government that NHS staff deserve a fair pay deal.”

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) also said that a significantly improved offer was not forthcoming during the meeting.

Unions rejected a 5% pay deal in August, with the RCN campaigning for an offer that is 5% above inflation, currently at 9.9%.

It is understood the discussions included what could be affordable to the Scottish Government, which is facing budgetary pressures as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and other public sector pay deals.

It is not clear what the new offer put to the unions included.

Unions have agreed to continue discussions, with a date for the next meeting still to be set.

RCN Scotland director Colin Poolman said: “It shouldn’t take the very real prospect of strike action for the Scottish Government to return to the negotiating table.

“For too long the Scottish Government has expected nursing staff to do more for less.

“Our members and our NHS are at breaking point. Fair pay is essential for ensuring safe patient care, for retaining our experienced nursing staff and for recruiting into our profession.

“Our members have made it clear that yet another pay cut is not acceptable. Our strike ballot continues, and I urge every eligible member to cast their vote now.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am grateful to NHS trade unions for meeting with both the Deputy First Minister and I. We have agreed with the staff side and employers to continue our discussions.”

Unison began balloting its 50,000 members for strike action last week – recommending they back walkouts – while the Royal College of Midwives in Scotland opened its vote last month.

Unite also announced plans for a “targeted” balloting of 2,500 staff across Scotland, including the entirety of the Scottish Ambulance Service workforce.

Radiographers in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – except those working in cancer care at the Beatson hospital and in breast screening to protect the service in the event of a strike – will be part of the ballot.