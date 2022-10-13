Search

13 Oct 2022

ScotRail warns customers to check journeys ahead of further strike action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 6:29 PM

ScotRail customers are being urged to check their journey before travelling ahead of expected late cancellations during industrial action.

It comes as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are set to follow instructions to not work any overtime amid a pay dispute with the operator.

The RMT rejected ScotRail’s latest pay offer of a 5% basic pay increase, a six-year job guarantee, a one-off £500 payment for technology such as mobile phones and improved maternity leave conditions.

ScotRail had also put forward a further payment of £390 and enhanced commission for frontline teams.

Some 2,000 employees at ScotRail are members of the RMT union, with strike action expected to involve daily cancellations from Friday.

ScotRail said information on the potential impact on services will be made available on social media, on the ScotRail website and on its app.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We are really disappointed with this additional industrial action, which will again impact on our customers, following the strike action earlier in the week.

“The ban on overtime does nothing for the railway’s recovery during this challenging time, and in addition to the impact on those travelling, it will further cost our staff with lost income.

“We do rely on staff working overtime in various parts of the business as we actively recruit to fill vacancies, and unfortunately there will be some daily cancellations starting from Friday, October 14, and throughout the period of the RMT’s ban.

“We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on customers, however, there will be some disruption. We advise customers to check their journey before they travel, particularly in the morning before they start their day.

“We are continuing to meet with RMT representatives to resolve this dispute.”

