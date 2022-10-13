Police appeal for information after man robbed in Glasgow

Police are seeking information after a 20-year-old man was robbed in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The victim was approached by two men on Eglinton Street at around 3pm, before they assaulted him and stole his bag.

The men then left the scene on bicycles in the direction of Eglinton Court.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a Glaswegian accent, aged in his 30s, with a gaunt appearance and dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms, dark trainers and was riding a black and white bicycle.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a Glaswegian accent and long brown hair.

He was wearing a white Nike zipper top, dark trousers and a white face mask.

Constable Alex Logie, from the Community Investigation Unit, said: “Fortunately the victim was not injured, but this was a particularly distressing incident for him.

“If you were in the area around the time of the robbery, either before or after, and witnessed anything suspicious or recognise the description of the men, please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you have dash-cam footage that may help with our investigation then please contact us.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2036 of October 11, 2022 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”