Search

14 Oct 2022

Douglas Ross says he thinks Liz Truss will win next general election

Douglas Ross says he thinks Liz Truss will win next general election

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 11:52 PM

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said he believes Liz Truss will win the next general election.

Douglas Ross gave the Prime Minister his backing as he appeared on Thursday night’s Question Time.

The political panel show, filmed in Musselburgh, saw Mr Ross joined by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, musician Stuart Murdoch and political journalist Isabel Hardman.

The Scottish Tory leader said Ms Truss has not had the start to her leadership she “was looking for”, but he thinks it is “right that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have reflected on that”.

He said: “One of the big issues (was) that there clearly wasn’t any support in the markets, and we saw the impact that had was on the 45p tax rate, and I think it was right last week that that was reversed.

“But I think it’s also right that we look at the positive impacts of the growth plan, which was to help people with heating bills. Before that was announced, people were facing bills of £5,000 to £6,000 a year. It’s now capped at £2,500. I know that’s still very high – too much for a lot of people.

“But it’s the help that the Government have put in there that is important to families, to businesses, to communities right across Scotland and the whole UK, and I think that’s vital.”

Asked by an audience member if he thinks Ms Truss could win the next Westminster election, Mr Ross said he does.

“We’re a long way out from the next election. The opinion polls are very difficult for the party,” he added.

But asked for his opinion in a yes or no situation, Mr Ross said: “Yes. I did say yes, right at the top.”

He went on: “I think we can get the economy back up and running again and I think we can help people.

“Clearly, Anas (Sarwar) thinks Keir Starmer can win the next election, clearly John Swinney thinks if the Supreme Court doesn’t go his way, then the SNP can win a de facto referendum. Every party wants their party to win, but at the moment, to me, that’s a secondary issue.

“The big issue now is helping people. People in this room, people across the country, businesses and communities that are struggling.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media