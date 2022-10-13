Search

14 Oct 2022

Fund for survivors of violence against women helped 20,000 people in six months

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

A fund for survivors of violence against women and girls has helped nearly 20,000 people in its first six months, the Scottish Government has said.

The Delivering Equally Safe fund provided £9.5 million to 121 projects between October last year and March 2022.

More than £38 million is due to be distributed by September next year.

The projects supported include one-to-one emotional and practical support, as well as refuge, legal or financial advice.

Figures for 2020-21 show the number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police rose for the fifth year in a row, to total 65,251.

Equalities minister Christina McKelvie said: “The projects supported through our Delivering Equally Safe fund offer a lifeline to survivors of violence and abuse.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a core priority for the Scottish Government, and this fund is a key element ensuring innovative projects can support survivors and tackle the root causes of violence and abuse.”

The minister visited the Saoirse project in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, which helps women affected by substance abuse and domestic abuse.

Ms McKelvie continued: “I have been moved and inspired by conversations with the women supported by Saoirse.

“By bringing together specialist services for both domestic abuse and substance use, Saoirse targets the multiple, complex issues that these women may be going through, helping them rebuild their lives.

“This is just one of 121 projects across Scotland that we are supporting through this fund.

“I am deeply grateful to all the organisations involved for the extraordinary work they do, and for supporting 20,000 survivors in just six months.”

