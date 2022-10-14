Search

App aims to alert those with CPR knowledge to nearby cardiac arrests

An app being rolled out across Scotland aims to alert people who know CPR that someone nearby is having a cardiac arrest.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is promoting the GoodSAM app, saying every second counts when someone suffers heart failure.

The smartphone app allows the ambulance service to alert responders in the community to the location of someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

If an alert is accepted, it instantly shares the location of a 999 call, notifying those who are registered with the app and are within 1,000 metres of the incident.

SAS has previously used the app to alert off-duty paramedics about cardiac arrests, as well as community responders in the Grampian region.

It will now be rolled out across Scotland.

Steven Short, who is leading the campaign for the SAS, said: “With this roll-out of the GoodSAM app, anyone who has CPR knowledge can be a life-saver.

“When someone is in cardiac arrest, immediate bystander action can mean the difference between life and death.

“By alerting those who are closest, they can begin CPR while waiting for help from the ambulance service to arrive.

“This may mean that people from all walks of life will turn up to an incident, and with their knowledge, they can begin the CPR, vital in keeping someone alive until help arrives.”

