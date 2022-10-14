Search

14 Oct 2022

Hunt for two teenagers after stolen car collides with police vehicle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:59 PM

Police are attempting to trace two teenagers who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car in Edinburgh.

The vehicle, a grey VW Golf GTI, was allegedly stolen from Paisley Avenue on Wednesday October 13 at about 8.40am.

About an hour later, officers requested the vehicle to halt on Whitehill Road and began pursuing it to London Road where it stopped after colliding with a marked police car.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Two other men left the scene and police are continuing inquiries to trace them.

The first is described as being in his late teens, of skinny build and average height. He was wearing a black beanie hat with a black puffer style jacket and grey, cotton type, jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

The other male was white, in his late teens, of average height and build and was wearing all dark clothing.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to speak to the passengers who were in this car.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows who they are or where they might be to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone with dashcam or private CCTV that might show which direction they took after leaving the car in London Road is asked to speak with us.”

News

