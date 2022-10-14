Search

14 Oct 2022

E.coli outbreak over after no new infections, say health bosses

14 Oct 2022 6:55 PM

An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over by health bosses after no new cases were found.

Some 57 E.coli infections were found and five nurseries in Musselburgh and Haddington were forced to shut, but NHS Lothian said on Friday the outbreak was over after no new cases developed in more than 28 days.

Dr Graham Mackenzie, consultant in public health medicine, said: “We are very grateful to families, nurseries, and other workplaces affected by this outbreak. Your collective action has helped to minimise the onward spread of this dangerous bug.”

Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington’s Church Street, as well as the town’s Pear Tree Nursery in Meadowpark and Pear Tree Nursery in West Road, were told to close by health bosses amid the outbreak, as did Musselburgh Private Nursery in Bridge Street and Musselburgh Private Nursery in Stoneybank.

They have now all re-opened, NHS Lothian said.

Symptoms of E.coli include mild, loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

Parents have now been sent letters telling them the outbreak is over, but scientists are still working to try identify the source of the infection.

Dr Mackenzie, who is also chairman of the incident management team which dealt with the outbreak, said it had “highlighted the importance of careful handwashing, with soap and warm water, and drying hands thoroughly, before eating and after going to the toilet”.

“It also reinforces the need to stay off nursery, school or work, while unwell,” he said.

“With most vomiting and diarrhoea illnesses, it is important to stay off for 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. E.coli is different because of the seriousness of infection.

“The outbreak in Haddington and Musselburgh has coincided with a national rise in E. coli cases. It is important to remain vigilant.”

There has also been reports of the bacterial infection in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, where the health board said 10 infections had been found.

