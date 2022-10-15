Scottish Green members back motion calling for public sector pay rise

Members of the Scottish Green Party have backed a motion calling for a “real pay rise” for all public sector workers.

At the party’s conference in Dundee on Saturday, members unanimously supported the nine-point Scotland Demands Better campaign developed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC).

The motion aims to tie elected Green representatives, including those in government, to voting in line with the campaign.

Among its nine demands are calls for a real pay rise for all public sector workers, sustained action on rents and universal free school meals.

The motion was amended by MSP Ross Greer and co-leader Patrick Harvie, who sought to put further pressure on the UK Government to provide extra funding for Scotland amid the cost of living crisis.

Jen Bell, co-convener of the Scottish Green Party trade union group, said: “The importance of today’s vote by Green members cannot be understated.

“As a party of government we must take responsibility for improving the lives of ordinary, working people.

“Our MSPs and councillors will now have to act in line with the People’s Plan for Action, which would bring about lasting change for Scotland.

“This is a resounding victory for every worker in Scotland.

“On improving the rights of our class, the Scottish Greens and the STUC are united, and today’s vote cements that. Together, we are the just transition.”