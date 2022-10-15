Search

16 Oct 2022

Spin doctor spend ‘immoral’ as cost-of-living crisis bites, says Scottish Labour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Nicola Sturgeon’s government is spending millions of pounds worth of taxpayers cash “laundering its reputation” just as the very Scots who pick up the bill are facing a cost-of-living crisis, Scottish Labour has said.

Spending on spin doctors has more than doubled since the SNP came into power in 2007, Scottish Labour said, growing from £1.83 million the year before they won office to £3.74 million last financial year.

And since Ms Surgeon became First Minister in 2014, the party said, the bill has climbed by £1.5 million.

MSP Daniel Johnson, the party’s finance spokesman, said the “eye-watering bill is proof-positive that the SNP is more interested in laundering its reputation as a failing government than delivering for the people of Scotland”.

“At a time of cost-of-living crisis, it is nothing short of immoral to spend so much money on spin rather than delivery,” he said.

“It’s high time the SNP spent less time and money on spinning the issues facing the government and actually dealt with the issues of the day.”

But a Scottish Government spokesman defended the spend, and said: “Effective communication is an essential component of government work.

“Communications activity explains policy and provides information about the government and its services.”

Figures from the party revealed since Ms Sturgeon’s party took office in May 2007, more than £36 million has been spent on communications staff.

Scottish Labour said the increase since the SNP came into power could be used to ‘write off the school meal debt of every child in Scotland twice over’.

In 2019/20, some £2.8 million was spent on communications, the party said. The following financial year saw that budget shoot up to £3.4 million, and in 2021/22 taxpayers spent £3.74 million.

The year with the lowest budget was 2012/13, which saw taxpayers pay out £1.8 million, while the year after saw spending climb to £2.26 million, with annual increases in all but year following.

The government spokesman said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic this has included communicating vital public health messages, including work to drive vaccination and ensure people receive healthcare in the correct setting.

“These figures reflect the increase in numbers and costs of communications staff.”

But Mr Johnson said it was “plain for all to see that the cost was soaring long before Covid-19 reached Scotland”.

