Search

16 Oct 2022

Man left with serious injuries after night-time attack in Edinburgh

Man left with serious injuries after night-time attack in Edinburgh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

A man was left with serious injures when he was pushed over after an argument near two of Edinburgh’s most famous streets.

The 43-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Friday after an argument between Cowgate and Candlemaker Row, and left needing treatment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the attack, near the Scottish capital’s famous Grassmarket and tourist hotspot Victoria Street, left him with serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh CID, urged passers-by who stepped in to help the victim to contact officers.

“We believe that members of the public assisted the man following the incident and we would urge those who assisted to contact officers as soon as possible,” said Mr Tait.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with our investigation should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0350 of Friday October 14.

“Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media