Man dies in suspected gas explosion in central Scotland

A man has been killed in a suspected gas explosion in central Scotland.
Emergency services were called to Northfield Road, in Denny, at 4.10pm after reports of an explosion, the Scottish Sun said.
A man died at the scene and his death is being treated as unexplained but officers have said it is not believed to be suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesman told the newspaper: “We were called around 4.10pm on Sunday, 16 October, to a report of a gas explosion in an outbuilding in the Northfield Road area of Denny.
“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There was no danger to the wider public.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
