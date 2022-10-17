Search

17 Oct 2022

The King to meet with refugee families in Aberdeen

The King to meet with refugee families in Aberdeen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:45 AM

The King will meet with families settled in Aberdeen from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan as part of a programme to re-settle refugees in the city.

On Monday, the monarch will hear how Aberdeen City Council programmes have supported people as well as meet with local dignitaries including Inna Skvortsova, the lead welcome hub officer and a Ukrainian woman who arrived earlier this year as part of the Ukrainian resettlement programme and now has a full-time role at the council.

He will join a reception in the Town and County Hall in the Town House where he will meet Afghan, Syrian and Ukrainian families who have been supported by Government Schemes in Aberdeen.

The King will also have an opportunity to hear personal stories from families on their evacuation, their arrival in Aberdeen and some of the challenges they have faced.

Before his departure, a choir made up of school children, university students and some of the refugee families will sing The Northern Lights Of Old Aberdeen.

As Prince of Wales, Charles carried out a number of engagements with refugee communities.

During an official visit to Jordan in November 2021, the King visited the Al Nuzha Community Centre which is supported by UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and met refugee families receiving UK assistance through UNHCR.

Aberdeen has resettled around 1,000 Ukrainian refugees, with capacity for more.

Approximately 170 Afghan refugees are currently staying in two hotels in the city and around 30 Syrian families have also been resettled in the city since 2014.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media