Search

17 Oct 2022

Two men killed in Highlands car crash

Two men killed in Highlands car crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 6:14 PM

Two men have died after the car they were in left the road and crashed.

Police Scotland said it was believed the white Mazda RX8 that the 25-year-old and 24-year-old were travelling in had left the road “some time” before the vehicle was found and reported to police.

The car was discovered on the A836 at Torroble near Lairg in the Highlands at about 3.20pm on Sunday October 16.

Emergency services attended and the two men were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for collision investigations to take place.

Police officers are appealing to anyone who was on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the time the vehicle was reported to come forward.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Dingwall road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are at an early stage and our thoughts remain with the families of these two young men.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the car was reported to police to contact officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media