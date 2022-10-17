Two men killed in Highlands car crash

Two men have died after the car they were in left the road and crashed.

Police Scotland said it was believed the white Mazda RX8 that the 25-year-old and 24-year-old were travelling in had left the road “some time” before the vehicle was found and reported to police.

The car was discovered on the A836 at Torroble near Lairg in the Highlands at about 3.20pm on Sunday October 16.

Emergency services attended and the two men were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for collision investigations to take place.

Police officers are appealing to anyone who was on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the time the vehicle was reported to come forward.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Dingwall road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are at an early stage and our thoughts remain with the families of these two young men.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the car was reported to police to contact officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”