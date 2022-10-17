Body found in search for missing Edinburgh woman

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing from Edinburgh last month.
A woman’s body was found on Cramond Island in the Firth of Forth at about 2.50pm on Monday.
Officers said no formal identification has taken place, but the family of 47-year-old Averil Shepley, who had been reported missing since September 30, has been notified.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.