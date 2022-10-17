Search

17 Oct 2022

M8 closure and major traffic delays following crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

A busy part of the M8 has been closed due to a crash, with drivers in the area facing major delays.

The section between the motorway’s junction 4A and junction 5 westbound, near Whitburn, has been shut following a collision at about 5pm on Monday.

A diversion is in place at junction 4A Heartlands via the B7066 Harthill and back to the M8 at junction 5, which has prompted heavy tailbacks in the area.

Some drivers posting about the incident on social media claim to have waited in queues for up to one hour.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M8 westbound near junction five at Harthill.

“The incident was reported shortly after 4pm on Monday, October 17.

“The road is currently closed.”

Details of the crash and the extent of injuries of those involved are yet to be confirmed.

