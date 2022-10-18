Search

18 Oct 2022

John Byrne artwork among items at church sale to raise cash for charity

John Byrne artwork among items at church sale to raise cash for charity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 3:55 AM

A painting by a noted Scottish artist, actor and writer will go on sale with an array of items to raise money for charity.

The Angelo Pensivo (1992) by John Byrne will be among hundreds of artworks available to buy at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church in George Street, Edinburgh, from 10am on Tuesday.

More than 3,000 books will also be available, including signed first editions, antiquarian and collectable books, art books, as well as books of general interest by Scottish authors and about Scotland.

The money raised will go towards Christian Aid, a global movement of people, churches and local organisations working to eradicate extreme poverty.

James Holloway, the sale’s convener of pictures and former director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, said: “This year’s sale looks like being one of the best we have ever held.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Over the past 50 years, charity sales at the church in the spring and autumn have raised more than £5 million for Christian Aid.

Head of Christian Aid Scotland, Sally Foster-Fulton, said: “The work of Christian Aid feels more important than ever in these challenging times – whether it’s helping refugees who have fled Ukraine, distributing emergency supplies to families experiencing drought conditions in Ethiopia or supporting people in Bangladesh whose homes have been destroyed by flooding.

“Though injustice threatens to divide us, we believe in striving to make the world a fairer place for our global neighbours.”

The sale will be held from October 18 to 22.

From Tuesday to Friday, it will run from 10am-5pm with a later 7pm finish on Thursday, and on Saturday it will run from 10am-3pm.

A special coffee morning will be held on the Saturday from 10am-12pm, featuring jewellery and gifts as well as a selection of preserves and home baking.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media