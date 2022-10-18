Trade minister targets stronger economic links on trip to US and Canada

Scotland’s trade minister is aiming to strengthen economic ties with the US and Canada following the Scottish Government’s independence prospectus paper release.

Ivan McKee will meet with a number of businesses across the Atlantic as he promotes Scotland as an attractive investment destination.

It follows the paper which sets out the Government’s plans to create a more prosperous, productive and internationally competitive economy.

Mr McKee said the US is both Scotland’s top inward investor and top international export destination with exports valued at more than £6 billion.

He added: “Scotland is an extremely attractive country to invest in, we continue to strongly outperform the UK as a whole in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and have been the most successful nation or region in the UK, outside of London, for nine of the last 11 years and for the seventh year running, in attracting FDI.

“This is despite the numerous challenges of the last few years including, the UK Government’s ever-changing budget plans, Brexit and the pandemic, which is testament to our skills base and highly qualified workforce.”