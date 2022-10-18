Secondary school teachers to vote on possible strike action

Secondary school teachers are prepared to close schools to force the Scottish Government and Cosla to negotiate on an improved pay offer, a teaching union has said.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has confirmed it has authorised a statutory ballot for strike action amid an “insulting” pay offer.

Union members had voted overwhelmingly by 83% in a consultative ballot on industrial action following a 5% pay offer, which was rejected by SSTA members by 91%.

The statutory ballot will now commence on October 26 and close on November 16.

Seamus Searson, SSTA general secretary, said threatening to walk out of classrooms was the only way to get the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla to act.

The union have said the pay offer is unsatisfactory as the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) demanded a 10% pay rise.

The SSTA is now urging all of its membership to vote in favour of strike action when the ballot opens next week.

Mr Searson said: “Unfortunately, the threat of strike action seems to be the only thing Cosla and Scottish Government take seriously.

“This market stall brinkmanship mentality is insulting to teachers, parents and young people.

“It really shows how much teachers are undervalued by their employers. All the hard work teachers had done during the pandemic, keeping the education system open, has all been forgotten.

“Teachers don’t want to go on strike, but they will to achieve a fair and just settlement. Grow up negotiations are long overdue on a pay settlement that should have been in place on April 1 this year.”

Catherine Nicol, the union’s president, said: “Cosla and the Government appear to be awaiting strike action before they enter further discussions.

“No offer has been made since August 19. Teachers are determined to get a fair deal and are prepared to strike.

“Closing schools is the only way that Cosla and the Scottish Government will be forced to negotiate.

“The SSTA has been committed to reaching a suitable agreement through negotiation but, to date, Cosla has not been prepared to engage in meaningful negotiations or make an improved offer.

“Cosla’s approach has necessitated the move towards strike action.”