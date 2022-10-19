Search

19 Oct 2022

Rise in Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals, figures show

Rise in Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

The number of patients in Scotland’s hospitals with Covid has increased, the latest weekly figures showed.

Data from Public Health Scotland showed in the week ending October 16 there was an average of 875 patients in hospital with the virus – a rise of 3.9% from the previous seven days.

The average number of coronavirus patients in hospital is up from 838 in the week ending October 9, and compares to an average of 744 patients in the week ending October 2.

The latest figures showed  there were 236 new admissions to hospital involving patients with Covid-19 in the week ending October 16 – although PHS said this figure was provisional and “should be treated with caution”.

Its report noted that no figures were available for two NHS boards, with figures for these areas from the previous week rolled forward.

Meanwhile, 12 coronavirus patients were admitted to intensive care in the week ending October 16.

And although this was down from 19 the previous week, PHS noted that Covid admissions to intensive care have been increasing again.

“Following a fall in cases since mid-July, the average number of admissions with Covid-19 has been increasing again since the start of September,” its report stated.

“In the week ending 16 October 2022 there were 12 admissions to ICU, a decrease of seven from the previous week (09 October 2022) when there were 19 admissions.”

Looking at vaccinations, the figures showed that by Sunday October 16 a total of 871,124 people had been vaccinated against coronavirus as part of the winter booster campaign.

The vast majority of people receiving a Covid booster jag were also vaccinated against flu at the same time, with 93.9% having both injections.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media