Investigation under way after man is found dead following flat fire

A man was found dead after a flat fire in Glasgow, with the cause of the fatal blaze under investigation.
Emergency services rushed to Napier Place in city’s Govan area after they received reports of a flat fire at 6.53am.
Crews from three fire engines and one height vehicle battled the blaze.
Later, a 50-year-old man was found dead inside the property.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five crews to the scene after they were alerted by the fire service just before 7am.
A 56-year-old woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but did not require a hospital visit.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene at 8:35am.”
