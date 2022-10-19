Woman, 82, who died in Orkney crash named by police

An elderly woman who died in a crash in Orkney at the weekend has been named by police.

Whilma Hutchison, 82, died following a collision on the A965 at Curister, east of Finstown, at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

The incident involved a red Land Rover Discovery and a black VW Golf.

The Finstown resident, who was a passenger in the Discovery, was taken to Balfour Hospital with serious injuries.

She was then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday.

The driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, and the driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, were both treated at Balfour Hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out and reopened at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Road Policing Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts remain with Whilma’s family and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to the crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen either vehicle, including before the crash, to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam relating to vehicles travelling on the A965 between Kirkwall and Finstown around the time of the incident, I would also ask you to contact us.”

Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2705 of Saturday October 15.