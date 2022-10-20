Search

20 Oct 2022

Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week

Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:29 PM

More Scots died from coronavirus last week than the one before, figures have revealed, with 52 people recorded as losing their lives to the disease.

National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16, a rise of 16 from the week before.

And according to their provisional statistics there were 1,246 deaths registered in Scotland last week, which is 9% above the five year average.

But the number of people losing their lives from Covid is significantly lower than during the height of the pandemic, where at its peak in 2020 there were 663 deaths where the disease mentioned on the death certificate in just one week.

So far in 2022 the deadliest week was in the spring, where the week beginning March 21 saw 193 death certificates mentioning the disease.

Of those who lost their lives to the disease last week, nobody younger than 45 died according to the statistics.

And of the deaths recorded 29 were men, and 23 were women.

Twenty-one of Scotland’s 32 council’s recorded a death last week, the records office said, including nine in South Lanarkshire, five in Glasgow, six in Fife, and three in Edinburgh.

There were seven deaths in care homes where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, two at home, and 43 in hospital.

News

