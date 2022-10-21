Search

21 Oct 2022

Sharp rise in Covid infections in Scotland, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Scotland, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to October 10.

Equivalent to about 144,400 people, the figure is a rise from one in 50 people in the week up to September 29 – the most recent previous statistic.

But despite the increase in Scotland, ONS deputy director of the survey, Sarah Crofts, said the trend of infections was still “uncertain”.

Cases have risen across the UK, except Northern Ireland, according to the survey, with England rising from one in 35 to one in 30 people estimated to have the virus and Wales rising from one in 40 to one in 25.

“Infections have continued to increase across England and Wales, with uncertain trends in Northern Ireland and Scotland,” Ms Crofts said.

“Though infections have increased overall in England, it is a mixed picture across regions and age groups.

“It is too early to say from the data whether overall recent rises are starting to slow, but we will continue to monitor the data closely.”

The figures come as the number of deaths from the virus in Scotland also saw an increase.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) announced on Thursday that 52 death certificates in the country mentioned the virus in the week up to October 16, a jump from 16 the week before.

