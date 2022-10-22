Police probe theft of three e-bikes worth £14,000

Police are investigating after three electric bikes with a combined value of about £14,000 were stolen.
The bikes were taken from a garage Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, sometime between Thursday morning and 6.40am on Friday.
The bikes – a Whyte e160s light blue metallic, a turbo levo hard tail specialized e-bike and a Bergamont ladies hybrid e-bike – were all taken from the premises on Traquair Road.
Police Scotland is now investigating the theft, with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward
Detective Sergeant Bruce Dodds said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time.
“Likewise we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered these kind of bikes for sale.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.