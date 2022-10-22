Labour now defenders of union after Tory turmoil, says Baillie

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has said the Tories being the “party of the the union” is a “sham” after recent turmoil at Westminster.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was standing down after a tumultuous time in Downing Street, which included the pound dropping to its lowest rate against the dollar after Ms Truss’ then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng outlined his economic vision.

The announcement triggered a truncated, week-long leadership race which will see the third premier in three months in place by next Friday.

Recent polls predict a catastrophic result for the Tories at the next election, with pressure mounting from all sides for a new vote to be called.

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice told the BBC on Thursday that Labour could win a majority of as much as 200 seats if poll results were to be borne out.

“It is plain for all to see that the Tories’ chaotic and shambolic Government is dead in the water,” said Jackie Baillie.

“Every hour this zombie Government remains in office damages the union and the lives of the people of Britain.

“It is nothing short of shameless that spineless (Scottish Tory leader) Douglas Ross cannot find the nerve to break ranks with this disastrous Government.

“The idea that the Conservatives are the party of the union is a sham.”

She added: “Polls show that only Labour will take votes from the SNP and defend the union – while the Tories face electoral oblivion.

“If you care for the future of the people of Britain and the future of our country then it’s time to stand with Labour.”

Responding to Ms Baillie, Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “Jackie Baillie has conveniently forgotten that her party negotiated a coalition deal to keep the SNP in power in Dumfries and Galloway Council only a few months ago – something no Scottish Conservative would ever do.

“No matter what they claim, Labour simply cannot be trusted on the Union. They have proven time and time again that they will do backroom deals with the SNP when it suits them.

“And Jackie Baillie herself used her conference speech this year to denounce the Better Together movement which stopped the SNP from splitting up our country.

“This shows that Labour are more interested in attacking other pro-UK parties than they are in standing up to Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP Government.”

SNP MSP Paul McLennan said the Tories and Labour were “perfect bedfellows as the height of their ambition is to take votes off each other”, adding: “Labour’s priority is and always will be to continue to advocate for Westminster control over the people of Scotland, which, as demonstrated by the Scottish Government’s independence papers, is holding Scotland back compared to our European neighbours.

“In every Tory-held seat in Scotland, the SNP are the party in second place, not Labour. So to kick the Tories out of Scotland it has to be a vote for the SNP.

“Even if Labour did get into power at Westminster, it would be much of the same for the people of Scotland as they are now a Brexit-supporting party, are about as far-right as the Tories on immigration and do not respect Scotland’s democratic right to choose.”