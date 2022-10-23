Man in hospital after being found outside pub with ‘serious head injury’

A man is being treated in hospital after being found outside a pub having suffered what police described as a “serious head injury”.

The 52-year-old was discovered outside the Black Cat bar on Laird Street in Greenock at about 9.20pm on Saturday October 22.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now trying to discover what happened to him, with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Nikki Wake said: “We are keen to speak to anyone inside or outside the premises on Saturday night who may have information to help our inquiries to establish the full circumstance of what happened.”

She also urged anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could help with inquiries to contact them.