Two charged after man found injured outside bar

Two men have been charged after a man was found seriously injured outside a bar.
The 52-year-old man was found with a serious head injury outside the Black Cat bar on Laird Street in Greenock at about 9.10pm on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police said that two men aged 57 and aged 63 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident in the Inverclyde town.
They are due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.
