Search

25 Oct 2022

Scotland falling behind Wales in replacing Erasmus scheme, Lib Dems claim

Scotland falling behind Wales in replacing Erasmus scheme, Lib Dems claim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

The Liberal Democrats have accused Scottish ministers of falling behind their Welsh counterparts in replacing the Erasmus student exchange programme.

Willie Rennie, the party’s education spokesman, said the Scottish Government has “sat on its hands”.

The UK left the Erasmus scheme following Brexit and the Scottish and Welsh governments said the alternative Turing Scheme was inadequate.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government launched the Taith learning exchange programme, with £65 million in funding.

Freedom of information requests received by the Scottish Lib Dems said there were 5,698 exchange opportunities lined up with the Taith programme from September 2022.

A response from the Scottish Government said discussions around funding the Scottish equivalent were ongoing, as was the consultation process.

Mr Rennie said: “The Erasmus programme is a fantastic initiative that helped us forge relationships with our European friends and opened up the world for Scottish universities and students.

“While Liberal Democrats in government in Wales sought to ensure students and academics would not miss out, the Scottish Government have sat on their hands.

“These freedom of information requests show the level of disinterest from ministers.”

He continued: “It is just another example of the SNP cynically exploiting pro-European sentiment for votes but refusing to actually do any of the hard work or put their money where their mouths are.

“If the SNP are serious about boosting the Scottish economy and delivering opportunities for a generation of students they should get to work and establish a two-way programme from next September, backed by a system of grant guarantees to ensure it is accessible to all.

“There’s no good reason to delay.”

Jamie Hepburn, minister for higher and further education at Holyrood, said: “The UK Government’s misguided decision not to associate to Erasmus+ has resulted in support for our most deprived communities to be cut and opportunities for all our learners reduced.

“An independent Scotland could see the country’s learners and institutions benefit from full participation in Erasmus+ once again as we seek to re-join the European Union.

“In recognition of the importance of educational mobility, we are developing a bespoke Scottish Education Exchange Programme.

“We are engaging with stakeholders in higher and further education, schools, community learning and development, youth and sports and listening to their views, priorities and requirements for a Scottish Education Exchange Programme.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media