Attacked firefighters urge people to attend organised displays

Firefighters who were pelted with bricks after they responded to a fire near a gas leak on Bonfire Night last year have urged people to attend organised displays.

Crew Commander Glen Reid and his colleagues from Cumbernauld Community Fire Station in Lanarkshire were pelted with bricks and stones after they started to extinguish the blaze on Friday, November 5 2021.

Mr Reid said he and his colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service “couldn’t actually believe it” after youths started to attack them.

“We had to retreat back to the fire appliance where the vehicle then came under attack.

“We realised that we couldn’t get out of the street because it had been blocked off with wheelie bins. Police attended the scene and the youths ran away,” he said.

The firefighter, who has worked with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for about 20 years, said anti-social behaviour puts “added strain” on emergency services.

“Someone could have been seriously hurt and this kind of behaviour puts an added strain on emergency services. As we get closer to Bonfire Night this year we’d urge people to always go to an organised event,” he said.

It’s safer to attend an organised event this Bonfire Night if you can. Our website has a list of events and advice on keeping safe 👉 https://t.co/e56Ihm1VKr Think of others if you’re hosting your own celebrations and always follow the Fireworks Code.#BonfireNightSafety pic.twitter.com/KOEOUbTguf — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) October 14, 2022

Three of Mr Reid’s colleagues received minor injuries during the incident in Cumbernauld. Two attended hospital and were discharged the same evening. Their fire engine also sustained surface damage.

Bonfire Night is the fire service’s busiest night and in 2021 there were eight reported attacks on crews and three injuries.

Firefighters across Scotland also responded to more than 370 bonfires during an eight-hour period on November 5 last year.

Between October 8 and November 5, crews also responded to 880 deliberate secondary fires including grass and bin fires.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s head of prevention and protection, said: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable and are carried out by a small minority.

“We know that our crews have a lot of support within our communities. We want people to enjoy themselves at times of celebration but we want them to do so safely and think of others, including our crews who are working hard to respond to emergencies.

“Bonfires and fireworks go hand in hand at this time of year, and we advise people to go to an organised event wherever possible and always follow the Fireworks Code.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s website has a list of organised events taking place across Scotland as well as safety advice for members of the public.