25 Oct 2022

Boy, 14, in serious but stable condition after Kilmarnock stabbing

Boy, 14, in serious but stable condition after Kilmarnock stabbing

25 Oct 2022 1:18 PM

A teenage boy could have died if he had not received urgent medical attention, police said, after he was stabbed in East Ayrshire.

The 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Kilmarnock’s Soulis Street on Monday, with police and ambulance crews being called to the scene at 6.15pm.

The teenager was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police said his injuries that could have proved life-threatening had he not received immediate medical attention.

Officers have urged anyone who saw a group of youths in the town centre just before or after the attack to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Holland said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and would like to reassure the wider community.

“Extra officers will be patrolling the area and we are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2776 of Monday October 24.

