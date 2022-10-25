Search

25 Oct 2022

Cost implications of National Care Service Bill must be ‘revisited’, MSPs told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 3:35 PM

A financial memorandum for the National Care Service Bill must be “revisited” amid concerns over cost accuracy, MSPs have heard.

The Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Public Administrations Committee heard evidence of the estimated financial implications of the Bill which aims to combine social work, social care and community health.

Donna Bell, social care and national care service development director, denied taking a “cavalier approach” to the financial document in response to scrutiny over the memorandum’s “monumental risks”.

Concerns were raised over the uncertainly of VAT and pension costs as the memorandum stated further work and engagement was necessary, leading to potentially “significant” cost implications.

Stakeholders from local authority body Cosla, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and Solace, said the document contained a lack of detail and clarity on potential overbudget costs.

Committee convener and SNP MSP, Kenneth Gibson, said the policy “seemed like a sledgehammer to crack a nut” if the policy does not provide the funding to address the issues in the healthcare sector.

And SNP MSP Michelle Thomson said she had “no confidence whatsoever” that the memorandum represents any level of accuracy or value for money.

Addressing concerns, Ms Bell said her staff had spent a “huge amount of time” in developing the memorandum.

She said: “We want to be really clear with people that what we’re developing works for them.

“We’ve talked a lot about the risks and I can provide some real reassurance that as part of the programme work, the risks are very much at the front of our minds, whether those be delivery risks, financial risks.

“So we are absolutely aware and actively managing the risks associated with this programme.”

More detail on associated risks and potential cost overruns will be delivered through detailed business cases and regular updates to the finance committee, MSPs heard.

The committee then heard evidence from the three stakeholder groups who all said they believed the memorandum should be revisited in light of the significant risks highlighted and the projected inflationary concerns to the budget.

Paul Manning, executive director of Finance and Corporate Resources at South Lanarkshire Council, speaking on behalf of Solace Scotland, said the Scottish Government’s policy motivations were “well intentioned”.

But he said the changes mapped out were “seismic” with substantial risk attached.

He added: “It means wholesale, complete change for services that are currently being provided by health and social care partnerships and local authorities and by NHS boards across Scotland and it will be far-reaching and has a massive degree of risk attached to it.

“In terms of the risk, the quantification of the financial change and the financial element of that risk has loose ends in it and I think they are considerable and I think they are far-reaching.

“He added: “It’s absolutely founded on good intentions. We all share the good intentions.

“But we’ve got misgivings about the path that’s being laid out about the path to take us there

