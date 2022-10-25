Search

25 Oct 2022

Ukrainian refugees begin moving into refurbished flats in North Lanarkshire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Ukrainians who have fled the war have begun moving into newly refurbished flats in North Lanarkshire, as part of a scheme to increase housing for displaced people.

Empty buildings in Wishaw and Coatbridge have been brought back into use under a £5 million project involving the Scottish Government and the local council.

Another £50 million fund will be made available to help find homes for Ukrainians who have arrived in Scotland by refurbishing unused property.

Scottish Government minister Neil Gray, who has responsibility for Ukrainian refugees, recently visited the flats and met a family staying there.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Gray said: “We want to help displaced people from Ukraine move to longer-term accommodation so they have their own space and settle in a community.

“I’m pleased that people are already living in some of the flats and that more will be moving in soon. I was grateful for the opportunity to meet a family who recently moved in to a flat here.

“They told me about their experience of getting to Scotland and how they are now rebuilding their lives in their new home.

“It’s been great to see all the hard work North Lanarkshire council have undertaken to bring these flats back into use to provide comfortable and secure homes for displaced people from Ukraine.

“I’m grateful for all the hard work the team have put in to make this happen.

“This is a great example of how a local authority can help the resettlement of people who have had to flee war.”

Last month, Mr Gray told MSPs the process of matching Ukrainian refugees with Scottish hosts was progressing more slowly than expected.

Two cruise ships have been used to house hundreds of Ukrainians in the absence of long-term accommodation.

Leader of North Lanarkshire council, Jim Logue, said: “Communities across North Lanarkshire have welcomed people from Ukraine with the warmth and kindness expected and our resettlement team has been working hard to provide a range of services and support to help them settle in.

“We have carried out extensive refurbishment work to temporarily reinstate two of our residential tower blocks in Wishaw and Coatbridge to provide accommodation for Ukrainians and it is heartening to see the first families and individuals set up home, with children at local schools, some people working and others involved in the local community.”

