28 Oct 2022

Scouts and Guides have better health in later life, study suggests

Scouts and Guides have better health in later life, study suggests

26 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Children who took part in organisations such as the Scouts and Guides were more likely to report higher levels of general health at age 50, compared to their peers, a study has found.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh analysed data from 1,333 people born between 1950 and 1956, from the Aberdeen Children of the 1950s study.

About 30% of participants took part in the Scouts or Guides and they were about 35% more likely to have excellent general health at age 50, compared to their peers who took part in other activities.

The study looked at the reasons behind the difference and found a small percentage could be explained due to Scouts and Guides achieving a higher socio-economic position in adulthood.

Researchers found those who had been members of the organisation had higher levels of social mobility.

Previous research has shown participation in these organisations helps lower the risk of mental illness in later life.

The study has been published in the European Journal of Public Health.

Professor Chris Dibben at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Given the importance societies place on ensuring good health in later life, supporting youth programmes that are delivered by charities and supported by volunteers, may represent a cost-effective way of improving population health.”

Dr Laurie Berrie, post-doctoral research assistant at the university, said: “Access to cohort studies, such as the Aberdeen Children of the 1950s, is invaluable.

“They allow us to better understand how aspects of childhood can have an impact on a person much later in life and informing how we might take action to improve lives.”

Matt Hyde, chief executive of the Scouts, said: “Every week, 420,000 young people take part in Scouts, having adventures and developing life skills.

“This study proves what we already know – being a Scout is good for you. Young people who participate in Scouts are 35% more likely to have self-reported excellent health at age 50 compared to their peers.

“Scouts is also a route to greater social mobility over someone’s lifetime. Scouts is a cost effective way of improving the health of the population, and its needed now more than ever.”

