Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college.
The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14.
Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended.
The college is a key training site for the force.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday October 14 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately.
“An officer was also suspended at that time. He remains suspended while this investigation continues.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.