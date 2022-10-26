Teenager charged after 14-year-old stabbed

A teenager has been charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in East Ayrshire.
The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries following the incident in Soulis Street, Kilmarnock which happened at around 6.15pm on Monday.
Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Detective Inspector Laura Young, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their response following our previous appeal.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.