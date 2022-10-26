Slight fall in number of people in hospital with Covid-19

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell marginally last week, according to the latest figures.
In the week ending October 23 there were on average 874 patients in hospital with Covid-19, a 0.1% decrease on the previous week when there were 875, Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed.
There was also a fall in the number of new admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, with eight in the week to Sunday, three down on the previous week.
In the latest week ending October 23 there were 220 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital according to provisional data, with no figures available for one NHS Board.
The PHS report stated: “Following a fall in cases since mid July, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been generally increasing since mid-September, although has remained similar in recent weeks.”
By the week to Sunday, of the 1,041,400 people vaccinated for Covid-19 as part of the Winter 2022 vaccination programme, 93.6% were vaccinated for flu at the same vaccination appointment.
