26 Oct 2022

Public energy agency launched to accelerate action towards net-zero targets

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 1:46 PM

A national public energy agency has been launched to accelerate the transformation to green energy in Scotland’s homes.

Heat and Energy Efficiency Scotland will initially be tasked with building public understanding of the changes needed in how people heat and use energy in their properties.

It will also act as a centre of expertise for green, climate-friendly heat programmes, while co-ordinating the delivery of investment.

The Scottish Government has committed at least £1.8 billion to green heat and energy efficiency programmes as it seeks to move more than one million homes and non-domestic buildings to zero emissions heating systems by 2030.

An independent strategic board has been established to support, advise and oversee the agency, which was outlined in the 2022/23 Programme for Government.

The agency’s board will be led by Professor Lorne Crerar, chair of Harper Macleod, and will include industry experts from Scottish Renewables, Citizens Advice Scotland and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson described the move as “transformational” as it aims to help the Scottish Government reach its energy targets.

He said: “Scotland’s homes and buildings account for around a fifth of all our emissions, and we need to take bold, urgent action to ensure we cut these emissions in line with our ambitious climate targets.

“It will take an unprecedented level of leadership and co-ordination to ensure that everyone, from industry to individual households, has access to the right support to deliver this green heat transformation. Heat and Energy Efficiency Scotland will provide this.

“Delivering on our Heat in Buildings Strategy will be transformational and we must work collaboratively – across public and private sectors, Parliament, governments and communities – to realise the benefits that warmer, greener homes and buildings will bring for everyone.

“Heat and Energy Efficiency Scotland will play an important role in co-ordinating this huge transition and helping ensure it is a just and fair one.

“Recognising the pace with which we must act to decarbonise heat in our homes and buildings, – within our limited, devolved powers – a public energy agency represents the best tool we have to lead the transformational change required.

“We have worked quickly to establish the virtual agency, and I look forward to working with Professor Crerar and the strategic board to develop and deliver its transition to becoming a dedicated agency in the coming years.”

