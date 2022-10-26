Consultation opens on tightening laws around grouse shooting

A consultation has been launched on tighter laws around grouse shooting in Scotland.

The proposals will form a new Wildlife Management (Grouse Moor) Bill in a bid to ensure grouse moors are managed in a sustainable way in order to protect wildlife and the environment.

The consultation, set to run until December 8, is seeking views on topics including the introduction of a licensing scheme for grouse shooting, increased regulation of muirburn, a ban on glue traps and more regulation for other wildlife traps.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Over a number of years, the Scottish Government has introduced a wide range of measures to tackle wildlife crime, including a poisons amnesty, restrictions on general licences, and, most recently, significant increases in penalties for wildlife crimes.

“Despite these measures, the persecution of raptors persists in Scotland. That is why we commissioned the independent Werritty Review and why we will now move to implement its recommendations in full.

“I recognise that the management of grouse moors for grouse shooting makes an important contribution to the rural economy.

“However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way, ensuring minimal negative impact on other wildlife, and that we cannot tolerate raptor persecution by a destructive minority.”