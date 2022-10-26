Walkways restored on Staffa as first phase of works complete

Footpaths on the Isle of Staffa have been restored as part of an ongoing project to improve access to the remote island.

The Scottish attraction, which lies in the Inner Hebrides, is popular with tourists due to its active bird colonies, basalt rock columns and the magical Fingal’s Cave.

Figures released this year show more than 100,000 people travel to the islet each year.

But its popularity has meant, over time, areas of the island have started to erode, prompting concern for the area’s delicate ecosystem and visitor safety.

This year, National Trust Scotland (NTS) announced it would need to close access to the island for weeks at a time over a period of 18 months for the works to take place – and the first phase is now complete.

On Wednesday, the organisation said “a hardy team of contractors” from Arran Footpath and Forestry have successfully finished footpath restoration and erosion control on Staffa.

The team camped on the island over a period of two weeks, shifting heavy rocks to make stone drains and steps, and barrowing stone chips to make a more durable surface.

Commenting on the project, Will Boyd Wallis, NTS operations manager for the North West Highlands of Scotland, said the restoration is “hugely complex” to deliver.

“We must avoid any disturbance to seabirds such as puffins and storm petrels which breed there in the summer months,” he said.

“This means that all the work needs to take place either early or late in the year when the days are short, and the chance of storms is greater.

“Much of the manufacturing must take place on the mainland and all the materials and contractors must be delivered to Staffa by boat or helicopter. It is a priority to ensure all involved can work safely.

“Given all these challenges, we are really pleased to see the first phase of this hugely ambitious project complete.”

The island is currently open as normal, with the next phase of work scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

This will see an extension to the landing area for visitors arriving and leaving by boat and the replacement of the staircase to the top of the island.

Staffa will be closed to the public during this period.

The restoration solutions for Staffa were designed by UK-based Galmstrup Architects.