26 Oct 2022

Offshore workers call off strike as 10% pay rise accepted

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Hundreds of offshore workers have called off their strike after securing a double-digit pay rise.

More than 450 offshore drilling and maintenance workers accepted the 10% increase, Unite said on Wednesday, which is backdated to June.

Members rejected a 5% pay offer earlier this year which the union had described as a “substantial real terms pay cut”, at Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell.

The pay dispute involved workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said workers “showed collective strength and resilience to fight for better pay”.

She added: “Unite is determined to achieve improved pay, terms and conditions for our members and this shows their fight was worth it.”

Workers had taken part in the first 48-hour stoppage on October 20 and 21, with two more walkouts planned for both November and December.

Platforms which would have been affected by the strikes include BP Clair and Clair Ridge, and Equinor’s Mariner – which the union warned would have caused serious problems for oil and gas operators.

Vic Fraser, the union’s industrial officer, said members were “determined to obtain an improved offer and stuck to their guns”.

He added: “This demonstrates what can be achieved when meaningful negotiations take place and employers listen to what our members are collectively saying, it proves that collective bargaining works for all.”

News

