Search

27 Oct 2022

Childline sessions on sexual abuse and exploitation increase 19%

Childline sessions on sexual abuse and exploitation increase 19%

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:44 PM

Childline has reported a rise of almost a fifth in counselling sessions it provides to youngsters in Scotland about sexual abuse and exploitation.

New analysis by the NSPCC of Childline data showed 299 such counselling sessions were provided in 2022-22 – up 19% from the 251 session the previous year.

The figures were revealed as the Childline service launched a new campaign in a bid to encourage more children and teenagers at risk of, or suffering, sexual exploitation to contact the service for help.

Short films showing different scenarios involving sexual exploitation – all based on calls to Childline – are being shown as part of The Full Story campaign.

The initiative will also see posters placed at bus stops, motorway service stations, cinemas, colleges, youth centres and youth hostels, as well as in children’s homes, GP centres and sexual health clinics.

It comes as the number of Childline counselling sessions dealing with sexual exploitation and abuse across the UK increased to 6,230 in 2021-22 – up from 5,962 in the previous 12 months.

A 15-year-old living in Scotland told the charity: “My mum doesn’t care about me. She drinks a lot and there isn’t food in the house.

“I’ve started getting close to someone who looks after me when my mum doesn’t. I stay at her house sometimes.

“I used to sleep downstairs but now I sleep with her. We’ve done stuff together and had sex.”

A 14-year-old Scot said: “I’ve met a man in his 40s who is really nice. I met him online and then we met in person.

“He sold me weed and has gone to the shops for me to get alcohol and cigarettes. We hooked up one night and have started seeing each other a lot.”

Adeniyi Alade, service head for Childline Scotland, said it is “essential” all children and young people are aware of the issues around sexual abuse exploitation – and that it is never the fault of the child.

Mr Alade said: “Sexual exploitation is a complex crime and often when children describe what is happening in their relationship, they don’t realise they are being groomed and abused.

“Our counsellors have heard from children who have said they didn’t realise what they experienced in a relationship or friendship was wrong until they were much older, and some said at the time they thought their abuser was someone they could trust.

“Others said they thought they were to blame for what had happened and were scared about what would happen if they did speak out.

“This is why this campaign is so important as it’s essential that all children and young people have an awareness of this issue and know that no matter what the circumstances are, that sexual exploitation is never a child’s fault and there are people like Childline who can help.”

Childline offers confidential, non-judgmental support to children and young people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Young people can talk to the Childline counsellors online in a one-to-one chat from an account they set up on www.childline.org.uk, or can call the freephone number 0800 1111 for help and advice.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media